Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 622,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 684% from the average daily volume of 79,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81.

Get Ross Acquisition Corp II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROSS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,809,000. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.