Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 217,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth $306,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 134,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.