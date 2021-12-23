Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $354,000 in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth $226,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,882. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

