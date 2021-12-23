Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $324,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 17.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 22.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,226,000 after buying an additional 213,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $116.13 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.26. The company has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

