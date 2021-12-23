Parallel Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Vale by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

