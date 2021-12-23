Brokerages Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price at $73.40

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $61.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. Capri has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Capri by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after acquiring an additional 642,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Capri by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 452,610 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,661,000 after acquiring an additional 450,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Capri by 5,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 416,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 409,081 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

