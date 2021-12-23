disBalancer (DDOS) One Day Volume Hits $164,371.00

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $164,371.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00056240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.61 or 0.08075210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,548.70 or 0.99588513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00073246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00050288 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007124 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 5,744,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,305,228 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

