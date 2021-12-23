FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Lowered by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $13.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.21. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $11.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$157.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.75.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$135.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$87.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$135.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$130.10. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$94.90 and a 1 year high of C$141.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

