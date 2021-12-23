Tornado Cash Market Cap Tops $48.10 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $43.73 or 0.00089711 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $48.10 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00056240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.61 or 0.08075210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,548.70 or 0.99588513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00073246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00050288 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007124 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

