Insider Selling: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Herbert Derek Hopkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.87 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

