The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,102,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,420 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $108,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

