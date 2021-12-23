New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 52,546 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,105,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,546 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $115,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in American International Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 242,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,038 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 960,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,702,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

