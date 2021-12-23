New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,104 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,104 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Zoom Video Communications worth $127,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total transaction of $1,712,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $4,136,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,265 shares of company stock valued at $22,003,672. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $193.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.73. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.66 and a 12-month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

