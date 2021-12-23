Allworth Financial LP Buys 8,822 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $103.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.40. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

