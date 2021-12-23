Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 379 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 49.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 87.0% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of V.F. by 16.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

NYSE:VFC opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

