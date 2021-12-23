Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $212,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 75.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after buying an additional 208,298 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after buying an additional 198,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

