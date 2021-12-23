Black Diamond Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS stock opened at $131.26 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.30 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.