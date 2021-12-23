EMC Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in JFrog were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 29.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 37.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 111,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JFrog by 56.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 26.7% in the second quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 902,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,086,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 1,504.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

JFrog stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 0.63. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.