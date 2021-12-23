EMC Capital Management Acquires 4,180 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth $202,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%. Research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $15,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

