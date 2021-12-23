Brokerages Set Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target at $101.00

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zalando from €110.00 ($123.60) to €101.00 ($113.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $39.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55. Zalando has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.