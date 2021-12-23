Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 3,739 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $218.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $171.48 and a 12 month high of $221.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

