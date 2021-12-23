Skylands Capital LLC Sells 12,550 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the quarter. Encore Wire comprises 1.4% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Encore Wire worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,380,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Encore Wire by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,775,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,458,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,795,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Encore Wire by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,680,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $137.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WIRE shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

