Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh comprises approximately 2.7% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $21,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $73,595,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $8,511,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.79. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

