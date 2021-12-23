DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $226.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $750,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.18, for a total value of $4,557,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,678,536 shares of company stock worth $2,160,740,589 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DASH opened at $149.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day moving average of $188.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.34. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.