JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives $159.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JDSPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from 270.00 to 54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from 250.00 to 265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $2.92 on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

