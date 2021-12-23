Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) CFO Robert E. Gagnon Sells 5,497 Shares of Stock

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) CFO Robert E. Gagnon sold 5,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $12,478.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Verastem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Verastem by 7.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Verastem by 205.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 55.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

