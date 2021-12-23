Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A) Insider Purchases A$20,000.00 in Stock

Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A) insider Neville Gardiner purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,184.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 29.93 and a quick ratio of 29.85.

Get Galena Mining alerts:

Galena Mining Company Profile

Galena Mining Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, lead, silver, zinc, and manganese deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Abra Base Metals project located in the Gascoyne region, Western Australia. It also holds interests on Jillawarra prospects.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Galena Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galena Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.