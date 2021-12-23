Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in XPEL by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.84. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $1,642,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,147,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,000 shares of company stock worth $26,322,820 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

