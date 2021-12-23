Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,850 Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,996,000. Finally, Madrona Venture Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,104,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROVR stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Rover Group has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $15.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 54,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $545,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $362,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298 in the last 90 days.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

