Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 155.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 33,926 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 19.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 186,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 79.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 36,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

Shares of RWM stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.