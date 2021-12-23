Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director James A. Star Buys 26,878 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $55.76 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,788.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 50.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 66,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 20.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chewy by 33.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 26.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.81.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

