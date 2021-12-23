Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director James A. Star Buys 26,878 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $55.76 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,788.00 and a beta of 0.41.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.81.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.