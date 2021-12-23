Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Trading Up 3.2%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s share price was up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 199,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,028,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a negative net margin of 168.96%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Code Chain New Continent by 66.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 95,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Code Chain New Continent in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the second quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

