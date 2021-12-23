Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Trading Up 3.2%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s share price was up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 199,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,028,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35.
Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a negative net margin of 168.96%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter.
Code Chain New Continent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCNC)
Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.
Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.