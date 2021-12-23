Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Trading 4% Higher

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) shares traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 1,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 43,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Western Forest Products’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

