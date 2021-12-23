Aion Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.62 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $74.84 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,237.05 or 0.99134655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056107 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.00276528 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.03 or 0.00458356 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00152978 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009001 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010061 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001907 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 499,702,877 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

