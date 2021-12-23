Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Shares Up 0.1%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Iluka Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILKAF)

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

