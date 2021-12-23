GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Sells 146,900 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 146,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $4,891,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $5,980,104.96.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $3,565,885.95.

GDRX opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

