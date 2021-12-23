Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Security Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:SYBJF)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 1,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

About Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF)

Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Financial Markets, Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and All Other segments. The company's Financial Markets segment offers money market, foreign exchange, financial derivatives, securities distribution, asset management, and trust and fiduciary services.

