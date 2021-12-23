iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Trading 0.9% Higher

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.87 and last traded at $39.82. 22,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 141,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period.

