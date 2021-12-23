Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $9.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.10.

HMPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $4.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $627.89 million and a PE ratio of 1.91. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

