Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $64,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LMPX stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 94.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LMP Automotive by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LMP Automotive by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LMP Automotive by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

