Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $64,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of LMPX stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 94.23%.
About LMP Automotive
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
