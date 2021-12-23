Ironwood Financial llc Purchases 120 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $145.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.40. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $151.69.

