Ironwood Financial llc Buys 92 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $113.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $113.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

