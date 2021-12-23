Ironwood Financial llc Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Intel were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

