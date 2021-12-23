Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.29.

FRPT stock opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $83.15 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.27.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Cyr bought 1,819 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1,868.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth $312,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth $1,109,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

