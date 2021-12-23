InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys Shares of 4,205 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.46 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

