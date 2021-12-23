Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $237.96 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72,658 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $237,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $453.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $429.86 and its 200-day moving average is $414.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

