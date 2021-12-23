DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DIC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($26.57) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.83 ($21.16).

Shares of DIC opened at €14.98 ($16.83) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €12.26 ($13.78) and a 1-year high of €16.84 ($18.92). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.12.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

