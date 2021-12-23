General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 743,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,312 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $39,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

NYSE:GM opened at $56.08 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

