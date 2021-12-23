Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at BTIG Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.
NYSE TRNO opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47 and a beta of 0.60. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $81.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Terreno Realty Company Profile
Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.
