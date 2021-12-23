Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at BTIG Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE TRNO opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47 and a beta of 0.60. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $81.96.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

