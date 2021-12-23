Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $399.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $365.00 to $399.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.60.

CTAS opened at $428.89 on Thursday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.94 and a 200-day moving average of $403.78.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

